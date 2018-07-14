'Explosive' thrown at Gerry Adams' house

Image copyright PA

An explosive device has been thrown at former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams' house in west Belfast, the party has said.

In a statement the party added activist Bobby Storey's house was also attacked.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed that it was investigating two incidents in west Belfast.

Mr Adams, a member of parliament in the Republic of Ireland, tweeted that no-one was hurt at his house.

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly said "these were reprehensible and cowardly attacks".

"Grandchildren were in the driveway of Adams' home minutes before the attack," he added.

The attacks come after six nights of violence in Londonderry, which led to six people being arrested on Thursday evening.

Over the course of Thursday 75 petrol bombs and two improvised explosives were thrown at PSNI officers.

Police accused dissident republicans of the attacks, which have taken place around the Twelfth of July parades, a frequent heightening of tensions centred around the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.