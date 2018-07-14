Image caption One woman told Mrs Foster she was "terrified" by the violence in the city.

Arlene Foster has said she stands in solidarity with those living in Londonderry's Fountain estate.

The DUP leader was speaking to residents affected by violence in the city in recent nights.

Irish Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) Simon Coveney also travelled to Derry to show "solidarity" with those working to "end the rioting and violence".

Police welcomed an "incident free" Friday night in the Bogside and Fountain.

However residents are concerned that trouble could escalate again.

One woman told Mrs Foster she was "terrified" by the violence and added: "We don't want this".

The DUP leader will meet police who have been involved in dealing with disorder later.

Mr Coveney said he was in Derry to "show solidarity with all political, community and youth leaders working to end rioting and violence".

He met residents of the Bogside.

The visits follow six consecutive nights of violence in the city.

"Last night, things were a lot calmer, so I think that's positive news and hopefully we can repeat that in the nights ahead," Mr Coveney said.

"But certainly the previous number of nights were not what we want to see or expect to see anymore, coming from a city like Derry, which has done extraordinary things in recent years towards ensuring the communities can live together peacefully.

"This is a city that economically is progressing."

Mr Coveney said there were many positive things happening in the city, including the Foyle Maritime Festival which began on Saturday.

He said there was a "huge amount of anger" with local people that the images that are being portrayed of the city are negative ones of violence.

"There's a real determination within the community to work together through their political representatives with the PSNI to try and ensure that we can bring some normality back to this city, where actually, people can enjoy themselves through the summer, rather than face the kind of intimidation, tension and violence that unfortunately we've seen too much of over the last week."

'Drag us back'

Mrs Foster said residents of the Foutain had been telling her how fearful they were for their lives and homes.

"I wanted to come today to stand in solidarity with the people - yes in the Fountain - but everybody in the city," Mrs Foster said.

"To say to them 'those law abiding people who live here in the city of Londonderry have to be allowed to live in peace here'.

"This is a beautiful city that I've always had a very strong attachment to, from my time as tourism minister, and I want to see it really flourish into the future. And those people who want to drag us back, they have to get a very clear message that they will not be allowed to do so."

Image caption Tánaiste Simon Coveney meeting residents of the Bogside

Police said a number of people have been arrested.

A 16-year-old male, who was detained on Friday on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to shots fired at police officers, has now been released "unconditionally".

His solicitor said a complaint will be made to the police ombudsman.

A 17-year-old was arrested on Friday on suspicion of possessing petrol bombs in suspicious circumstances, throwing a petrol bomb and riotous behaviour.

On Saturday a 50-year-old man admitted to disorderly behaviour in the Bogside.

He appeared in front of Londonderry Magistrates Court.

The court heard that William McConnell, a painter from Glendale Gardens, was seen approaching debris on Fahan Street and trying to erect a makeshift barricade.

When officers asked him to stop and leave the area, he refused and became aggressive.

He threw a beer can, which hit a police vehicle. He will appear again in August.

He is also banned from entering the Bogside and the Brandywell.

On Friday PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton warned that it is "only a matter of time" before a police officer or a child is seriously injured over violence.

Makeshift barricades

The police said children as young as eight were involved and accused dissident republicans of being behind the attacks.

The trouble in the city started last Saturday when more than 30 petrol bombs were thrown at police.

The trouble happened at the Fountain estate interface and Nailor's Row in the city's Bogside.

Image caption There has been a large police presence in the city

On Tuesday, police said dissident republicans were responsible for automatic gunfire directed at officers.

On Thursday, two viable devices were thrown at officers on Derry's walls, police said.

Police described that attack as a "reckless act" that showed "a blatant disregard for life".

'Not in our name'

Hundreds of people gathered on Friday night in the city for a rally against the violence.

The crowd came together at the top of Fahan Street to say "not in our name".

Those in attendance included Sinn Féin president Mary Lou MacDonald, Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O'Neill and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, along with other party members.

The Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown also spoke at the podium along with Jim Roddy, Derry's city centre manager.

Bishop McKeown said: "You cannot claim to love your country and at the same time cause pain and destruction to the people who live there.

"Nothing can be built with petrol bombs or stones thrown in anger."