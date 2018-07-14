Image copyright Connor Duncan Image caption The fire was reported at 21:00 BST on Saturday

Fire fighters tackled a gorse fire in Rasharkin, County Antrim on Saturday, close to where another fire blazed for more than 24 hours.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the alert was raised at 21:00 BST.

One fire appliance attended the scene at Drumack Road.

Last week, fire crews spent more than 24 hours battling a blaze close to the latest one.

The flames spread across 800 metres and six appliances and specialist wildfire resources were sent to the scene.

In the first week of July, fire crews across Northern Ireland battled 665 gorse fires, many of them started deliberately.