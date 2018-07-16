Northern Ireland

Kilkeel fish plant: Alert over suspected ammonia leak

  • 16 July 2018
The alarm was raised at the plant on Monday morning
Image caption The alarm was raised at the plant on Monday morning

Emergency services are at the scene of a suspected ammonia leak at a fish factory in Kilkeel, County Down.

The alert began at 12:30 BST on Monday at a fish processing factory in the harbour.
Image caption A number of ambulances are also at the scene

Ambulance crews and three fire engines are attending.

Related Topics