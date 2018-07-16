Kilkeel fish plant: Alert over suspected ammonia leak
Emergency services are at the scene of a suspected ammonia leak at a fish factory in Kilkeel, County Down.
The alert began at 12:30 BST on Monday at a fish processing factory in the harbour.
Ambulance crews and three fire engines are attending.