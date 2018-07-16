Newtownards: Bus and tractor collide on Belfast Road
Passengers on a Translink bus had to be taken to hospital after a collision with a tractor in County Down on Monday.
The incident happened on the Belfast Road in Newtownards at about 16:10 BST.
The tractor, which was towing a trailer, was involved in a crash with a number 10 Ulsterbus.
The PSNI said 15 people, who were travelling on the vehicle, were treated at the scene and a number of them were taken to hospital.
None of their injuries are believed to be life threatening.
The road is closed in both directions at the junction of Ballybarnes Road.