Image copyright News Letter

The investigation into a Polish man's murder in County Londonderry is the subject of the Irish News' front page.

The newspaper reports that 12 teenagers, aged between 15 and 19, have been arrested by police in connection with Piotr Krowka's death.

The 36-year-old's badly beaten body was found at a disused house at Glen Road in Maghera on 3 April.

The PSNI believe he may have been killed four days earlier.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police said Piotr Krowka had been living "on and off" in the town for a number of years but had "fallen on hard times"

The Irish News also carries a story on its front page about how no arrests or property searches have been made following serious violence over the Twelfth, believed to have been caused by the UVF.

A number of cars were burnt out, a bus was hijacked and there was a security alert at Belfast City Airport on a busy Eleventh Night for the PSNI and Northern Ireland Fire Service (NIFS).

The worst violence was in east Belfast, Newtownards and Dundonald.

Image copyright PA Image caption Firefighters dealt with a car on fire in Dundonald during trouble last week

Police warned that they had information that the east Belfast UVF intended to "orchestrate disorder".

The newspaper quotes DUP councillor George Dorrian, who said "problems do still exist but engagement will continue throughout the year ahead until satisfactory outcomes are reached".

'The top popped off'

A bus crash in Newtownards, County Down, makes the front page of the Daily Mirror.

Fifteen people were injured, with 11 taken to the Emergency Department at the Ulster Hospital, when a tractor and a bus collided.

Image copyright Robert Charles Mccready Image caption The tanker was involved in a crash with a number 10 Ulsterbus

"There were only about three of us who could walk away, the rest were taken by ambulance to hospital or to A&E by family members," said passenger Robert McCready, who wrote in a Facebook post that the bus driver had to be cut from the vehicle by the Northern Ireland Fire Service.

"I was on the bus, it was the 4pm Newtownards to Belfast one on the Old Belfast Road, and I was on the phone and the first thing I knew was I could see the tanker uncouple from the tractor and it was rolling down towards the bus.

"It hit the side of us and the top popped off and all this liquid poured out, we did not know if it was water or petrol. We couldn't get out through the front so had to exit at the back."

The Belfast Telegraph, meanwhile, leads with an agreement, made by Theresa May on Monday night, to give a legal guarantee that there will be no customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom after Brexit.

Image copyright PA

It reports that the "under-fire" prime minister accepted the controversial amendment bill, supported by the DUP, but say it will "effectively kill off" the European Union's proposal to allow Northern Ireland to remain in the customs union if there was no deal.

SDLP Brexit spokesperson Claire Hanna said the people of Northern Ireland were "let down" by their MPs.

"The writing is on the wall, and written in bold; remain voters and nationalism has been let down and brought one step closer to catastrophic 'no-deal' Brexit," the South Belfast MLA said.

The Alliance Party's Brexit spokesperson, Stephen Farry, said the agreement could lead to a hard border in Ireland.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption William was a member of road racing's renowned Dunlop family from Ballymoney

The Belfast Telegraph also dedicates a large part of its front page to motorbike racer William Dunlop, who was buried last week.

Mr Dunlop, the son of late racer, Robert, and a nephew of Joey, who both died in motorbike crashes, was killed during a practice session of the Skerries 100 in Dublin on 7 July.

Along with the Daily Mirror and the News Letter, the newspaper publishes a statement from his mother.

"It was a great honour to see so many people from all corners of the world attending William's funeral to show your love and affection even in the drizzle - I appreciate your kind thoughts more than I can say," she said.

The News Letter leads with TUV leader Jim Allister saying that Sinn Féin "has no credibility or authority" on its stance over riots in Londonderry.

He called for a mural of a petrol bomber in Derry to be removed.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Jim Allister said a Bogside mural "blatantly promotes" the violence in the area last week

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald called for an end to violence and said political and community leaders should unite to "demand an end to it".

But Mr Allister told the News Letter that violent imagery on murals in republican areas is being emulated by rioters.

Mr Allister said the violence was "straight out of the Provo playbook, including orchestrating the use of children on 'the frontline'".

The story is similarly carried in the Belfast Telegraph, with UUP MLA Doug Beattie saying the mural should "come with a disclaimer".

On a lighter note, the memoirs of a former Belfast Telegraph paperboy is being brought to life on stage.

Author Tony Macaulay told the newspaper that he expects to "feel quite emotional at times" when he sees Paperboy adapted into a musical by Youth Music Theatre UK (YMT) next week.