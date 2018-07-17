Image copyright PA

The unemployment rate in Northern Ireland remains close to a record low, according to the latest official figures.

They show that in the period March-May 2018 the rate was 3.5%, the joint fourth lowest on record.

That was unchanged compared to the last quarter, but down from a rate of 5.3% during the same period last year.

The UK unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2%, the Office for National Statistics said.

However, wage growth slowed to its weakest rate in six months.

BBC News NI business and economics editor John Campbell said: "The Northern Ireland rate remains below the UK average.

"But, as ever, it's important to look beyond the headline figures.

"We have a much higher rate of economic inactivity than other parts of the UK, which can be thought of as a kind of hidden joblessness."