Theresa May's visit to Northern Ireland is the lead on the Belfast Telegraph's front page.

The newspaper reports that the prime minister is due to fly in on Thursday to hear the concerns over Brexit of local farmers and business people, before meeting the leaders of the five main political parties.

She is then expected to deliver a speech on Brexit in Belfast on Friday.

Mrs May was invited to Northern Ireland by DUP leader Arlene Foster during a meeting at No. 10 two weeks ago.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Belfast-born football star made his debut for Manchester United at the age of 17 in 1963

The Belfast Telegraph, Daily Mirror and News Letter carry a story on 'the Best view of Belfast', a rooftop statue of Belfast-born footballer George Best.

The proposed bronze figure will be on top of the new George Best Hotel, which is due to open in November at the former Scottish Mutual Building in the city.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that fans have been fundraising for the life-size statue.

'A no-deal scenario'

In the Irish News, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warns that the Irish government must "step up our preparations for a no-deal scenario".

Monday's vote in the House of Commons ensured there would be no customs border down the Irish Sea.

It effectively rendered the EU's backstop vision unlawful.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Leo Varadkar said the vote by MPs should not result in any change to the Irish government's position

The DUP supported the Commons move on a customs border, but the SDLP and Alliance fear the prospect of a no-deal scenario.

The Irish government's position is that there can be no Brexit deal without a backstop to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

The taoiseach warned of "more twists and turns in the months ahead".

Clyde's lucky escape

The Irish News also carries a heart warming story of a dog from Bangor, County Down who travelled to Belfast Castle in an engine compartment of a car.

Clyde was discovered by German tourists after they heard crying sounds coming from the car.

The Jack Russell been perched under a wheel arch, close to the engine.

"We brought him straight to the vet," said the dog's owner Chris Mullen.

"He had cuts and burns, he is not 100% but he is a survivor.

"He's getting a lot of TLC."

Image copyright EPA Image caption Dunald Trump said he had "probably never developed a better relationship" than with Mrs May

The News Letter's main story is about DUP MP Sammy Wilson calling on the prime minister to adopt a "Donald Trump-style bull in a china shop" approach when it comes to the EU.

The veteran politician believes Mrs May's Brexit blueprint is "flawed and weak-kneed".

The newspaper reports that Mr Wilson's comments 'appear to be somewhat at odds with a statement released on Saturday by the party's Westminster leader, Nigel Dodds, which in large part welcomed what had come out of Chequers'.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were said to be 'absolutely thrilled' to have been invited to attend the exhibition's launch

On the News Letter's front page, there is a large image of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, standing beside the former Northern Ireland secretary of state Peter Hain.

The trio attended the opening of an exhibition charting Nelson Mandela's life and career.

Prince Harry and Meghan met Nelson Mandela's grand-daughter at the event at London's Southbank Centre.

Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela said it was "an honour" to meet Harry and Meghan.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Charlotte Caldwell has been treating her severely epileptic son Billy with cannabis oil since 2016

The Daily Mirror has a story on Billy Caldwell reportedly being forced to return to Canada to access life-saving medicinal cannabis after authorities allegedly missed a deadline in his licence application.

The 12-year-old from Castlederg, County Tyrone, began using cannabis oil in 2016 to control his seizures.

The oil, which contains a substance called Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), is illegal in the UK but available in other countries.

Billy's story was one of a number of high-profile cases which prompted the government to review the use of cannabis oil, but he is yet to receive a medicinal cannabis licence.