Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ian Paisley succeeded his late father as MP for North Antrim in 2010

A parliamentary watchdog is due to publish a report into claims MP Ian Paisley did not declare £100,000 in hospitality from the Sri Lankan government.

The North Antrim MP referred himself to the commissioner when the allegations first emerged.

The claims first appeared in the Daily Telegraph in September 2017.

At the time, Mr Paisley, a Democratic Unionist, dismissed them as being "devoid of fact or logic".

The newspaper alleged the DUP MP and his family enjoyed two all-expenses paid holidays to Sri Lanka in 2013.

It claimed they flew business class and stayed in luxurious hotels.

Parliamentary rules

It was estimated the trips cost about £100,000 and were paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

The newspaper went on to claim that Mr Paisley later met Sri Lankan officials to discuss post-Brexit trade deals.

The Commissioner for Standards has been examining if Mr Paisley breached parliamentary rules in respect of the Register of Members' Financial Interests.