Firefighters tackle Newcastle gorse fire
- 18 July 2018
A 10-acre gorse fire has broken out near Newcastle, County Down.
The NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the blaze on Drinnahilly Mountain, close to Tollymore Forest park, began at about 01:20 BST on Wednesday.
Eight fire appliances and 46 firefighters, along with specialist wildfire officers, are working to bring the fire under control.
NIFRS said that "operations are likely to continue throughout the day".