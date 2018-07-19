The output of the Northern Ireland economy shrank slightly in the first three months of 2018, according to official figures.

It showed a contraction of 0.3% compared to the previous quarter and a decline of 1% compared to the same period last year.

The statistics are measured using the Northern Ireland Composite Economic Index (NICEI).

That is roughly equivalent to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

They are the most up-to-date official figures for the local economy.

The marginal decrease in the NICEI over the quarter was driven by a fall in construction sector output.

'Beast from the east'

That may be related to the impact of the 'beast from the east' storm in March.

The decline in the index over the year was mainly due to the the manufacturing sector.

Recent figures from manufacturing have been skewed by the ending of of production at the JTI and Michelin factories in Ballymena.

Although the sources are not fully comparable, the results show that the UK economy has been growing at a faster pace than Northern Ireland.

Annual growth (comparing Q1 2018 with Q1 2017) was 1.2% in the UK compared with -1.0% in NI.

Strong labour market

Although the growth of the Northern Ireland economy has been comparatively weak over the last year the labour market has been performing strongly.

The total number of people in work has never been higher and the unemployment rate is close to record lows.

That suggests that Northern Ireland's long term problem with weak productivity is continuing.