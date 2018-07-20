Image caption The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland was launched last summer

The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland has been deployed 380 times in its first year of operation, with farming accidents accounting for 10% of calls.

The emergency helicopter service began work on 22 July 2017 and its very first mission was to help a young boy who had been seriously injured on a farm.

To mark Farm Safety Week 2018, the boss of Northern Ireland's Health and Safety Executive (HSE) met Air Ambulance crew.

Keith Morrison thanked the team for "their work in saving lives on farms".

"The majority of serious injuries and deaths on our farms are caused by slurry, animals, falls or equipment," Mr Morrison said.

"When serious incidents happen on farm it is critical that the emergency services get to the scene quickly.

"The invaluable work of the Air Ambulance and our other emergency services saves lives and reduces the impact of the most serious injuries."

The HSE chief executive also appealed to the farming community to follow safety procedures and consider the risks before starting any job.

"The Air Ambulance is a vital emergency service, but please do whatever you can to avoid it having to land anywhere near your farm," Mr Morrison added.

The emergency helicopter service is a partnership between the charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS).

The initiative followed a 12-year campaign of lobbying and fundraising.

Its crew members include 15 doctors and seven paramedics provided by NIAS.

The first patient to benefit from the service was 11-year-old Conor McMullan, who sustained a fractured skull in a tractor accident on a farm in Castlewellan, County Down.

The crew were taking part in training ahead days of the official launch of the service when they were scrambled to attend the emergency.