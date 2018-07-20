Image copyright PA Image caption Thomas Cook Airlines apologised to its customers for the "delay and inconvenience"

A flight from Northern Ireland to Turkey was diverted to Germany overnight due to a "disruptive passenger".

The Thomas Cook Airlines plane took off from Belfast International on Thursday evening, bound for Dalaman.

However, the aircraft was diverted and landed at Munich International Airport shortly before midnight.

It has been reported that German police boarded the plane and asked a passenger to disembark.

In a statement, a Thomas Cook spokesman said: "The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our first priority.

"On July 19, flight MT850 from Belfast to Dalaman was diverted to Munich due to a disruptive passenger.

"The flight continued to Dalaman and arrived at 01:58 local time.

"We are very sorry for the delay and inconvenience caused to our customers."