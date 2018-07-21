Three people taken to hospital after County Down crash
- 21 July 2018
Three people have been taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash outside Banbridge, County Down.
Two of them were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital and another to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. Their condition is not yet known.
It happened at about 17:30 BST on Saturday. Three Ambulance crews attended as well as the Air Ambulance.
The Aughnacloy Road is closed, at Corbet, between Banbridge and Castlewellan.
Diversions are in place, including at the Aughnacloy Road/Castlevennon Road junction.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area, and seek an alternative route.
Due to a serious road traffic collision, the Aughnacloy Road is closed, at The Corbet, between Banbridge and Castlewellan.— PSNI Road Policing (@PSNITraffic) July 21, 2018
End of Twitter post by @PSNITraffic
