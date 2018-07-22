Image copyright Justin Kernoghan

A serious five-vehicle crash has closed the M2 motorway in north Belfast.

Emergency services are at the scene on the southbound carriage near Duncrue after the crash happened at about 15:50 BST, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said.

The Air Ambulance has been sent to the scene, along with ambulance, police and fire service crews.

The motorway is closed country-bound at York Street and city-bound at the Fortwilliam roundabout.

The M3 is also closed between the Sydenham bypass and York Street.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.