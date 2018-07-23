Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mary Lou McDonald (left) and Michelle O'Neill

A special EU summit should be held in September to resolve the Irish border issue in time for the crunch October summit, Sinn Féin will tell the EU's chief Brexit negotiator later.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald and deputy leader Michelle O'Neill will meet Michel Barnier in Brussels.

The Irish border has been the sticking point in the Brexit talks.

The UK and EU have agreed there should be no hard border in Ireland, but are split over how to achieve it.

Last year, they agreed that a backstop is needed - effectively a safety net - to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, if appropriate customs arrangements cannot be agreed in time for the end of the transition period in December 2020.

But the two sides have disagreed over what the backstop should look like.

The EU proposed a backstop that would have kept Northern Ireland in the EU customs union, but the UK rejected that and said it would have created a border down the Irish Sea.

Last week, a vote in the House of Commons effectively rendered the EU's backstop vision unlawful.

Protection

Sinn Féin is expected to tell Mr Barnier that it wants to see the EU's backstop protected in legal text of the overall withdrawal agreement, and that it should apply until another solution is found.

On Friday, Prime Minister Theresa May said the EU needed to "evolve" its position on the proposals it had put forward regarding the Irish border in its White Paper.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The UK and EU do not want a hard border but are at odds over how to achieve that

She wants a "temporary customs arrangement" to apply to the whole of the UK, keeping it in a customs union with the EU for a limited period after the end of the proposed transition period.

Last month's EU summit was initially billed as the deadline for the UK to provides its answers on the border, but not enough progress was made.

The Irish Prime Minister (taoiseach) Leo Varadkar has previously said the agreement must be fully reached by the October summit.

Meanwhile, both the UK and the EU are stepping up preparations for a "no deal" Brexit.