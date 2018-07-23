Image copyright Getty/izusek Image caption The company's current products include passenger stairways and high lift trucks used to load catering supplies

A manufacturing company based in Dungannon is creating 210 new jobs.

Mallaghan Engineering Limited makes ground support equipment used in the aviation industry.

The move will double the firm's workforce and Invest NI is offering £3m in grants towards developing new products. The new jobs will add £5m to the local economy annually in salaries.

The company's products include passenger stairways and high lift trucks used to load catering supplies.

'Exciting new direction'

It is now looking to develop an airport bus and is extending its factory premises.

"We aim to further grow our market share of the global aviation industry and will be targeting opportunities in the US and China," said Ronan Mallaghan, the firm's chief executive.

"Expanding our product offering is an exciting new direction."

The jobs will be created over the next five years.

The company was established in the 1960s as a civil engineering business.