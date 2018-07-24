Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ian Paisley failed to declare two luxury holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government

MPs will decide at Westminster later if the DUP's Ian Paisley should be suspended from the House of Commons for breaching parliamentary rules.

Mr Paisley is facing a 30-day ban for failing to declare two family holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

That would be one of the longest bans to be handed down at Westminster.

The North Antrim MP has since apologised, but he may yet be forced to stand down and face a by-election.

If MPs accept the recommendation of the Standards Committee Mr Paisley would be out of the chamber for 30 sitting days.

That means he would be absent for some key Brexit votes.

Mr Paisley failed to declare two luxury family holidays in 2013 paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

He later lobbied the then prime minister on the country's behalf.

If his ban is rubber stamped on Tuesday, he could face a by-election if 10% of the eligible electorate in his constituency signs a petition.

His party is also considering if it should take action against him.

DUP party officials met at the weekend but have yet to announce what action, if any, is to be taken