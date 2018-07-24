Image caption Ranger Michael Maguire died after being shot in the head in May 2012

A British army officer has been jailed for 18 months after being convicted of killing an Irish soldier.

Captain Jonathan Price, 32, was also dismissed from the army after being found guilty last month of manslaughter by gross negligence.

The verdict came after a seven-week court martial at Bulford, Wiltshire.

Ranger Michael Maguire, who was 21 and from County Cork, was shot during a training exercise.

He was one of several soldiers who came under machine gun fire during an exercise at the Castlemartin Training Area in Pembrokeshire in May 2012.

He died after being hit in the forehead by a stray bullet.

'Total disregard for safety'

Two other officers, lieutenant colonel Richard Bell (46) and warrant officer Stuart Pankhurst (40) were convicted of negligently performing a duty.

Lt Col Bell lost one year's seniority as a lieutenant colonel, which could affect his promotion prospects, while WO Pankhurst was fined £3,000.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An SA80 assault rifle (pictured) and a general purpose machine gun were used in the live fire exercise

The three defendants were accused of having "a total disregard for the safety" of their men during a live ammunition exercise.

The court heard that soldiers on one part of range were firing directly at those in another part of the range, who were about 0.6 miles (1 kilometre away) and would have been visible.

It emerged after the convictions that the Ministry of Defence has received a Crown Censure for breaches of health and safety regulations.

'Loss of career is devastating'

Mathew Sherratt QC, representing Capt Price, said he had recently married and had a 10-year-old stepson. He urged the court to impose a suspended sentence.

"It was his dream to be in the regiment. He accepts that is finished and that is huge punishment," he said.

Image caption The Castlemartin base covers 2,400 hectares on the Pembrokeshire coast

"The punishment of the loss of his career is devastating for this young man. I suggest that if he could ever turn the clock back he would and he should have gone to get some help."

Mr Sherratt said there were "systemic issues" in the Army and there had been changes to procedures after the death of Ranger Maguire.

Passing sentence on behalf of the court martial board, Assistant Judge Advocate General Alan Large said Capt Price's negligence was so great that only an immediate custodial sentence was appropriate.

The judge said the board had reduced the sentence from a starting point of four years after taking into account Capt Price's exemplary service to the country, including time in Afghanistan.