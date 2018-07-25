Image copyright NIFRS

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in Castledawson, County Londonderry.

A shed containing gas canisters caught fire and a number of houses in the area were evacuated.

Police have closed Main Street at its junction with New Row, as well as Station Road and Moyola Avenue due to the incident.

It is understood that a man suffered minor burns and was treated by the Ambulance Service.

The PSNI have asked the public not to attempt to pass cordon points and advised motorists to avoid the area.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: "NIFRS was called at 12.14pm to a report of a shed on fire containing a number of gas cylinders including an acetylene cylinder.

"Fire crews from Magherafelt and Maghera extinguished the fire and are currently cooling and assessing the acetylene cylinder.

"Some homes have been evacuated and a police cordon is in place."