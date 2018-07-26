Image caption The fire has affected up to 10 acres of wildire materials

Walkers and hikers have been asked to stay away from Tollymore Forest Park near Newcastle in County Down.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said a nearby forest fire at Drinnahilly could spread to parts of the popular beauty spot.

That fire was contained on Wednesday evening, but there are concerns it could spark back into life.

Group Commander William Johnston said they could not predict changes in wind direction and heat on Thursday.

He said that the public should avoid the park, not only due to the dangers of fire but also to ensure that they do not impede their operations.

We are currently dealing with a forest fire in the Drinnahilly Mountain area of Tollymore Forest Park. Firefighting will be continuing throughout the day and we would ask the public to avoid the Tollymore Forest area. — NIFRS (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) July 26, 2018

Crews contained the fire on Wednesday night but withdrew from the area at nightfall due to concern for the safety of personnel.

It was the second time in just over a week the NIFRS has dealt with a blaze in the area.

Eight pumping appliances, four specialist appliances with 60 firefighters and specialist wildfire officers were involved in the operation.

The fire affected approximately eight to 10 acres.