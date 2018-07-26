Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The hospital cares for adults with an intellectual disability, behavioural or mental health problems

The Belfast Health Trust has confirmed there have been further staff suspensions at Muckamore Abbey Hospital in Antrim.

Last November four members of staff at the hospital were suspended following allegations of ill-treatment of patients at the facility.

The trust described the latest suspensions as "precautionary".

On Thursday, the Irish News reported details of CCTV footage that showed "inappropriate treatment of patients".

Muckamore Abbey Hospital looks after vulnerable adults.

The PSNI confirmed that their investigation remains ongoing.

In a statement the Belfast Trust said it is satisfied that the care of current patients is safe and it continues to communicate with the families of patients affected.