Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ian Paisley failed to declare two luxury holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government

A joint anti-Brexit candidate should stand in a North Antrim by-election if one is called following Ian Paisley's suspension, the SDLP has said.

Party leader Colum Eastwood has written to other Stormont parties leaders urging a "Brexit alliance", the Irish News has reported.

The Alliance Party has rejected the idea.

Mr Paisley was suspended from Westminster for 30 sitting days.

It came after he failed to declare two family holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

He was also suspended by the DUP "pending further investigation into his conduct". His Westminster suspension will lead to him being absent from Parliament for some key Brexit votes.

Mr Paisley has insisted he will fight any by-election to save his Westminster seat if he is forced to stand down.

A by-election will be triggered if a petition is signed by 10% of constituents in North Antrim.

The Recall of MPs Bill became law in 2015 under the coalition government.

Image caption The SDLP's Claire Hanna said that it was sensible for people "who want to positively influence Brexit to collaborate"

SDLP MLA Claire Hanna told BBC Radio Ulster's Stephen Nolan Show that it was time for Mr Paisley "to go".

She said people "have to have faith in their political leaders that they are beyond reproach and transparent, particularly about their financial dealings".

She added: "With the parliamentary arithmetic so tight in Westminster amid all the political chaos, it makes perfect sense for those who want to positively influence Brexit to collaborate."

The Alliance Party rejected the call and said it "would intend to campaign on our own positive, progressive, pro-European platform".

It described the call for a unity candidate as "premature" and added: "Alliance's position on pacts is well-known and we have been successful in challenging financial scandals in a Westminster election before.

"If anyone seeking a unity candidate was serious about the intention, they would have surely contacted other parties first instead of going directly to the media."

Postal vote petition fears

Meanwhile, DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has raised concerns over the postal voting system used to add names to the petition for a by-election.

The Belfast Telegraph has reported that those wishing to have their names added to the recall petition can do so on demand.

Virginia McVea, the chief electoral officer for Northern Ireland, told the Belfast Telegraph that people could use a postal vote to add their names to the recall petition because there was a lack of anonymity for those who wanted to sign it.

Image caption Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the electoral office would need to vigilant to avoid abuse of the postal vote system

"People can use a postal vote on demand - normally you have to give reasons, but this is a less anonymous process than an election would normally be," she said.

"The difference is that when you go to a polling station to vote, normally people don't know what you do on your ballot.

"This time, people are going in to say the MP will be removed from the seat. So people may prefer a postal vote."

Sir Jeffrey said that he understood the "objective is to make it as easy as possible for the electorate to sign a recall petition" but said he was concerned about the system.

"Sadly, there is a history in Northern Ireland of the postal voting system being abused, and I hope this won't happen on this occasion, but the electoral office will need to be vigilant to ensure it operates the way Parliament intended and that applications by post are properly verified".