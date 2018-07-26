Image caption Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the fire

Eight children have escaped a suspected arson attack on a house in Antrim.

There were 10 people in the house on Islay Street in the town, including a child aged one, but they were uninjured.

Police say an accelerant was ignited at the front of the property shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Damage to the house was limited to the front door and interior hallway but the incident is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.