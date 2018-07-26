Police investigate suspected murder of a man outside Newry
- 26 July 2018
Police are investigating the death of a man near Newry, County Down.
Father-of-two Brian Phelan, 32, died on the rural Carrivekeeney Road, a few miles outside the town, on Thursday.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said they are treating the incident as murder. They have sealed off the area as forensic officers carry out their examinations.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody assisting with police enquiries.