Police are investigating the death of a man near Newry, County Down.

Father-of-two Brian Phelan, 32, died on the rural Carrivekeeney Road, a few miles outside the town, on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said they are treating the incident as murder. They have sealed off the area as forensic officers carry out their examinations.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody assisting with police enquiries.