Relatives of people who live at Muckamore Abbey Hospital say an investigation into allegations of abuse must be thorough and wide-reaching.

Thirteen members of staff have been suspended following ill-treatment allegations at the facility.

The hospital provides care to adults with intellectual disabilities and behavioural and mental health issues.

Last November, four staff members were suspended following allegations of ill-treatment.

On Thursday, it was revealed that a further four staff members had been suspended.

Brigene McNeilly's brother has lived at Muckamore Abbey for more than 30 years. He is not on one of the wards involved in the investigation.

She said her brother had been well looked after there, and her family were happy with the care he has received.

But she said she is appalled at the extent of the allegations involving other wards.

"We had been aware that there had been some incidents happening but we were still shocked that it had come to people being suspended from their jobs," said Ms McNeilly.

"The fact that [staff] have been suspended gives me a bit of confidence because obviously the Trust and the police are doing something about this. I hope it will be fully and thoroughly investigated," she said.

"It does knock your confidence," Ms McNeilly added.

"Especially with the likes of my brother he has no capacity, he hasn't any speech. We have to depend an awful lot on the staff who are looking after him to be good to him to look after him well and to advise us if there's any problem."

'Get their act together'

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Belfast Trust apologised unreservedly to patients and families affected by the allegations.

An adult safeguarding investigation began in September 2017.

Billy Moore's brother John spent more than 50 years at Muckamore before being moved to a care home.

He said: "They've got to be very honest and open and we can fix this. We were promised a report when it was put out.

"I'm very surprised we haven't got this report because it doesn't take a year to put a report out.

"Somebody needs to get their act together."

'Bigger questions'

Margaret Kelly is director of Mencap NI. She said their main concern is with the adults who have learning disabilities and their families.

"What's most important from our perspective is that it's a very thorough investigation, it's a fair investigation and if there has been criminal assault of very vulnerable adults with learning disabilities then those who are responsible are brought to court and are prosecuted."

She added: "I do think it might raise some other slightly bigger questions about the levels of care and support we give to adults with a learning disability."