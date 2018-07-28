Men arrested in taser gun case face drugs charges
- 28 July 2018
Three men have been charged with drugs offences after an incident in which police fired a Taser gun.
The men, two aged 39 and one who is 22 years old, were stopped in a car on the M2 motorway, north Belfast, on Thursday at about 2300 BST.
Detectives from the Organised Crime Unit fired a taser stun gun during the incident.
The Police Ombudsman has been informed. The men are due to appear in court in Belfast on Saturday.