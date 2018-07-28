Image caption Flooding on the A1 outside Dromore

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have led to flooding in parts of Northern Ireland.

In Belfast, motorists have been asked to avoid the underpass at Stockman's Lane due to water levels. Translink has also cancelled some buses.

Image caption Flash floods on the A1 outside Dromore

On the A1 outside Dromore, dozens of cars are parked along the hard shoulder because of the flooding.

Conditions are particularly bad on the Newry-bound road where the water has risen to about 6 in.

There are reports that a number of manhole covers have been pushed up causing flooding on the Upper Malone Road in Belfast near Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park, also at Dub Stores and on the Malone Road near the junction with Stranmillis Road.

Police have asked drivers to exercise extreme caution, slow down and drive with care.