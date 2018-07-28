Man remanded in custody on murder charge

Image copyright Phelan family Image caption Brian Phelan died on Thursday evening.

A 27-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of 33-year-old Brian Phelan.

Daniel Carroll, of Edward Street in Portadown, spoke only to confirm he understood the charge.

There were angry scenes at Newry Magistrates Court on Saturday as the accused was driven into the court.

Inside, a woman threw herself at the dock in an attempt to get to the accused, but was held back by police.

District Judge Eamonn King threatened to clear the court if there were any further interruptions.

"Out of respect for the deceased's partner, for the deceased's children, these proceedings will be conducted in a dignified manner," he said.

A detective constable told the court she could connect the accused to the charge.

There was no application for bail.

Some of those in the public gallery shouted abuse at Mr Carroll as he was led from the dock.

Mr Phelan was attacked on the Carrivekeeney Road between Bessbrook and Newry on Thursday. He died at the scene.