Image caption The lanes were being drawn on Sunday

More than 40 drivers were caught using the new 12-hour bus lanes which were introduced in west Belfast last week.

Warnings were issued rather than £90 fines, except for anyone caught more than once.

On Monday, the 12-hour restrictions are being extended to east Belfast, stretching from the city centre to Dundonald.

The roads affected are Upper Newtownards Road, Albertbridge Road and East Bridge Street.

There is a two-week settling in period for the new 12-hour lanes, which operate Monday to Saturday from 7am to 7pm.

Image caption The restrictions will be in place in east Belfast from Monday

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: "The 12-hour lanes have been operating in west Belfast for one week.

"Forty three warning notices have been issued, however there has been a reduction in the number of illegally parked vehicles as the days go on.

"Lanes in east Belfast will begin operation on Monday 30 July and the two-week, one strike warning period will be in place."

The 12-hour restrictions have been introduced to accommodate new state-of-the-art Glider buses.

Image copyright Department of Infrastructure Image caption The Glider buses will run in the new lanes

Translink hope the new network will see a reduction in public transport journey times by 25%.

The departmental spokesperson said: "While Glider services will not begin until 3 September, introducing the 12-hour lanes now will allow road users the opportunity to get used to the new arrangements during the summer when traffic levels are traditionally lower."

Image caption There is a loading/unloading window between 10am and 2pm

More 12-hour bus lanes will come into operation next month.

On 13 August, the extended restrictions will apply on Belfast Harbour Estate, Sydenham Road, Queen's Quay, Queen's Bridge, Queen Elizabeth Bridge and Oxford Street.

Although the restrictions are all day, there is a loading/unloading window between 10am and 2pm.

There is also a facility for vehicles displaying a blue-badge to stop for up to 10 minutes to drop-off or pick up a blue-badge holder.