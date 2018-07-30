Woman 'threatened and told to leave home'

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Windows were smashed at the house in Summer Street in the Old Park area of north Belfast

A woman was threatened and ordered to leave her Belfast home, according to Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín.

Windows were smashed at the property in Summer Street in the Oldpark area of the city on Sunday evening.

Ms Ní Chuilín said the woman was threatened by men claiming to be from the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF).

Police said they are "investigating a report of criminal damage and threats" but have yet to establish a motive.

Ms Ní Chuilín tweeted that sectarian graffiti was daubed on the woman's home and that police officers escorted her to the property so she could collect her belongings as crowds had gathered outside the property.

The incident was reported to police at 19:10 BST on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesman said the investigation was "at an early stage".