Image copyright Becon Consortium Image caption An artist's impression of the proposed waste facility

The NI Civil Service has confirmed it does not plan to take an appeal against a judgment preventing the development of a £240m waste incinerator in County Antrim, to the Supreme Court.

In July, a court dismissed an appeal over planning permission that was granted for the incinerator at Mallusk.

Planning permission for the facility was approved by a Department for Infrastructure civil servant in 2017.

The High Court later held that it had been unlawfully authorised.

During questions in the House of Commons, Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley had indicated that she was unhappy with the court ruling and might support a further appeal.

However, the civil service has now confirmed it will not appeal the judgment.

The Court of Appeal judges had ruled that the waste facility was "controversial" and "significant".

"It would be contrary to the letter and spirit of the (Good Friday) Agreement and the 1998 (Northern Ireland) Act for such decisions to be made by departments in the absence of a minister," they said.

The court also said the decision was a "cross-cutting decision" that involved several departments.