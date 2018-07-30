Image caption Darius Sikorskas was handed a 15-year sentence for the manslaughter of Gediminas Stauskas

A man who killed a fellow Lithuanian in a garage in County Tyrone where a third man was being held against his will and tortured has been handed a 15-year sentence.

Darius Sikorskas was one of two men involved in beating, shooting and stabbing a man in a drink and drug-induced incident in Coalisland in October 2015.

He then turned on his fellow attacker.

Gediminas Stauskas died about eight hours after being beaten by Sikorksas.

The 37-year-old, of Lambfield House in Dungannon, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Stauskas, also known as LaLa, whose body was discovered in the upstairs area of the garage in Moor Road in Coalisland on October 15, 2015.

Sikorskas also admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Grigorius Sviridovas, and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Branding the death of Mr Stauskas "needless and tragic", Madam Justice Denise McBride jailed Sikorskas for 11-years.

As he has been deemed dangerous in probation reports, Sikorskas - a father-of-one who has a criminal record both in his native country as well as the Republic of Ireland - was given an extended licence period of four years, in a bid to protect the public.

Drink and drug fuelled

Two other Lithuanian nationals - 29-year-old Marius Dzimisevicius, from Cabhan Aluinn in Pomeroy, and 43-year-old Dmitrijus Indrisiunas, from The Shanoch in Coalisland - each admitted withholding information in the aftermath of the death of Mr Stauskas.

Both men were given 12-month prison sentences suspended for two years.

Dungannon Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, heard Mr Stauskas and Sikorskas seriously assaulted a third Lithuanian - Grigorius Sviridovas - in the garage over a two-day period from Tuesday, October 13.

Crown prosecutor David McDowell QC told the court that after telling Mr Sviridovas to come to the garage, Mr Stauskas and Sikorskas "insisted" he take cocaine, smoke heroin and drink with them.

Mr Sviridovas was then subjected to a lengthy attack at the hands of the other two men including being struck with an iron bar and forced to phone an ex-partner in Germany.

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption The garage in Coalisland where the drink and drug fuelled attack took place

After being threatened with a gun, Mr Sviridovas was forced to shoot himself in the thigh, and the wound was later cauterised by Sikorskas using a knife he washed in brandy.

'Devastating impact'

Sikorskas then turned on Mr Stauskas, who was himself jailed in 2012 for the manslaughter of a man in Dungannon.

The crown QC said a guilty plea to manslaughter was accepted as Sikorskas claimed he "struck the deceased to the body with considerable force with the palm of his hand, causing him to fall forcefully to the floor and striking his head.

"To cause the severity of the injury to his head, which later caused his death, his head must have struck something in the fall, such as machinery which lay around the garage floor."

Mr Stauskas died from a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

Sikorskas evaded arrest for five days and was finally caught at an address in Portadown on October 20, while both Indrisiunas and Dzimisevicius were arrested the following month.

Madam Justice McBride said that after reading a victim impact statement from the deceased's sister, it was clear Mr Stauskas's death has had a "devastating impact" on his family.

She also noted that the man shot and tortured in the garage has been left with both physical and psychological problems, has undergone surgery three times and now lives in constant fear.