A man is in hospital after being assaulted during an aggravated burglary in Carrickfergus in County Antrim on Sunday night.

Detectives said a number of masked men forced their way into a house in Whinfield Walk at about 22.00.

The men are said to have then assaulted a 19-year-old man using baseball bats and a hammer.

The victim suffered a number of serious injuries and is being treated hospital.

"Appalling"

Stewart Dickson, Alliance MLA for East Antrim, condemned the attack.

He said: "This was an appalling incident and must have been terrifying for the young man attacked. My thoughts are with him.

"There is no place in society for those who wish to take the law into their own hands and they must be brought to justice."

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to come forward.