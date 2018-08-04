Image copyright South Belfast News

Image copyright Coleraine Chronicle

Image copyright Banbridge Chronicle

Image copyright Lurgan Mail

Image copyright Impartial Reporter

Image copyright Strabane Chronicle

From rows over a Belfast football club name change to a town "under siege", there are plenty of clashes at the local level this week.

The South Belfast News has a story on opposition to a west Belfast football team's plans to change its name to Belfast Celtic.

Sport and Leisure Swifts, based on the Glen Road, want to play under the name but are still waiting for the Irish FA to rubber-stamp the move.

The original Belfast Celtic withdrew from the Irish league and was dissolved in 1949.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Sport and Leisure Swifts finished ninth in the Premier Intermediate league last season

Sport and Leisure Swifts wants the blessing of the Belfast Celtic Society, which promotes knowledge and awareness of the original club.

However, the society has now said that it has no involvement in the name change and that the reaction of its membership has been "overwhelmingly negative".

A spokesperson for Sport and Leisure Swifts said they intend to continue with the name change regardless.

A new development

The Coleraine Chronicle leads with a story about plans lodged for a £6m redevelopment of the former Dunnes Stores site in Coleraine town centre.

The Ballymena-based developers Magell Ltd hope to attract national retailers as tenants.

Magell Ltd believes if their plans are approved it will result in a significant jobs boost for Coleraine, both in the building phrase and when the development is up and running.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption William Dunlop was killed in a crash at the Skerries 100 in County Dublin

Local MLA Maurice Bradley told the paper he feels the proposal is a "win win" for the town.

The Chronicle also gives us a page of coverage of reaction to the recent death of motorcyclist William Dunlop.

Mr Dunlop's wife said that he "shone brightest... as a father" and promised their children will always know that.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption William Dunlop during Tuesday's practice for the North West 200 Road races 2015

Anti-social alleyway

Headlines move papers and Lurgan Mail's "Anger at drunken sex parties in alleyway" headline sure will.

Residents of Union Street in Lurgan town said they are fed up with anti-social behaviour, the Mail reports.

The residents allege that the alleyway behind the street has become a "mecca" for anti-social behaviour involving drink, drugs and even prostitution.

The PSNI is asking people concerned about anti-social behaviour to contact them but also said they were not aware of any recent incidents in the area.

In other news, the Mail has an interesting weather related story - slurry tankers have been used to water Lurgan Town's parched pitch.

Some 100,000 litres have been sprayed in the attempt to green the football field before the season kicks off. Let's hope it was slurry free.

'I'll never get over the loss'

The Banbridge Chronicle leads with an all too common story - a drug-related death.

Jonathan Gartland, 35, died after taking an unknown substance. He was found unconscious in a flat in Banbridge on 17 July.

His heart-broken mother Marion has spoken out against drug use, warning people of the "devastating consequences".

Describing her son as a "gentle giant" she said she will "never get over the loss".

Image caption Banbridge has two of the worst spots for serious road accidents just outside the town

The Chronicle also has a small story on page five which catches the eye - "No. 1 hotspot for serious collisions".

Two of the worst places for high numbers of serious road accidents in Northern Ireland are just outside Banbridge, the paper reveals.

Caravan is binned

The Impartial Reporter's front page story covers the trauma which results from a house break-in.

"A 34-year-old woman has been left traumatised... following a break in at her home in Derrylin last Saturday," the paper reports.

Despite the damage to her home and the loss of property she says she is "determined to move on and return to a normal life".

Unfortunately, one side effect of good weather can be litter in the countryside - but the Impartial Reporter's story tops that, revealing someone left a caravan behind in Fermanagh filled with rubbish.

Fermanagh and Omagh District council says it is being "unfairly criticised" for failing to deal with rubbish.

In a hard hitting statement it said the focus "must shift to those who cause the problem as opposed to those who are tasked with dealing with the consequences of it".

Image caption Castle Archdale Forest is one of the hot spots the council has focused on

The Impartial Reporter has a two page spread of picture highlighting the rubbish problem at Fermanagh beauty spots, but it is a mixed bag.

Some rubbish is simply dumped while others show waste left beside overflowing bins.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council spent £10m last year on refuse collection, refuse disposal, street cleaning and dealing with litter.

'A wave of criminality'

Meanwhile, the Strabane Chronicle has a two page spread under the banner, "Newtownstewart: A town under siege".

The headlines on the four pieces of the story are equally hard hitting:

"Fomenting hatred, Fighting with spades and machetes, Criminal element 'holding Newtownstewart to ransom', Fears of drugs on the streets."

Image copyright Kenneth Allen © geograph Image caption Residents in Newtownstewart are angry over crime in the village

The claims came from a meeting in the village following "a wave of criminality across the locality".

The PSNI and Housing Executive were present at the heated gathering which centred on the belief that the Housing Executive re-homed a number of ex-prisoners in the area.

Journalist Michael Devlin writes that while it is a pity that a community safety forum will now be set in a village which previously had little crime, the alternative is a "further augmentation of hatred".

"That helps no-one," he concludes.