Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Several thousand people took part in last year's Pride Parade

The PSNI has confirmed uniformed officers will take part in this year's Belfast Pride parade for a second time.

Last year, there was criticism of the decision to allow officers and civilian staff to march.

But the PSNI said that as a result of their involvement there was a rise in the number of hate crimes reported by members of the LGBT community.

Emma Bond of the PSNI said: "What we saw in the month of August was an increase in terms of reporting."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Last year, members of the PSNI and the Garda joined thousands of people in the annual event

She added: "I genuinely believe our visibility and our participation enabled people to come forward and report incidents to police.

"We will be wearing uniform again this year and we know that it is an opportunity for engagement and that's why we are taking part."

The PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) and Gardaí (Irish police) officers marched in uniform in the parade for the first time last year.