Knuckledusters and stun gun seized at Belfast airport
Weapons including knives, knuckledusters and a stun gun disguised as a mobile phone have been seized by officials at Belfast International Airport in recent months.
The UK Border Force said the items had been brought to Northern Ireland by passengers returning from holidays.
The majority of them were seized from travellers returning from Bulgaria, Poland and the US.
Batons and a BB gun were also among the items discovered since April.
John Oldham, the assistant director of Border Force North, warned that passengers with weapons could face imprisonment.
"Detections like these demonstrate how Border Force is at the forefront of the fight to protect UK communities and individuals from dangerous or offensive weapons," he said.
"These types of weapons glamorise violence and can cause devastating damage - they have no place whatsoever in our society."
The passengers who possessed the weapons ranged from teens to adults and the majority had addresses in Northern Ireland, the Border Force said.
Travellers bringing weapons back to Northern Ireland are either given a warning or referred for further investigation and possible prosecution.