Image copyright Border Force Image caption Most of the weapons were seized from people returning from Bulgaria, Poland and the US

Weapons including knives, knuckledusters and a stun gun disguised as a mobile phone have been seized by officials at Belfast International Airport in recent months.

The UK Border Force said the items had been brought to Northern Ireland by passengers returning from holidays.

The majority of them were seized from travellers returning from Bulgaria, Poland and the US.

Image copyright Border Force Image caption A seized stun gun was disguised as a mobile phone

Batons and a BB gun were also among the items discovered since April.

John Oldham, the assistant director of Border Force North, warned that passengers with weapons could face imprisonment.

"Detections like these demonstrate how Border Force is at the forefront of the fight to protect UK communities and individuals from dangerous or offensive weapons," he said.

Image copyright Border Force Image caption Batons were also among the weapons seized in the four-month operation

"These types of weapons glamorise violence and can cause devastating damage - they have no place whatsoever in our society."

The passengers who possessed the weapons ranged from teens to adults and the majority had addresses in Northern Ireland, the Border Force said.

Travellers bringing weapons back to Northern Ireland are either given a warning or referred for further investigation and possible prosecution.