PSNI receive 24 scam reports in two days

Image copyright silvabom Image caption Victims received emails, phone calls and automated messages from the scammers

Police have received 24 reports of scam and bogus payment attempts across Northern Ireland over a two-day period.

The PSNI confirmed the reports were made on Tuesday and Wednesday and were from people across the counties of Armagh, Down and Antrim.

Potential victims got emails, phone calls and automated messages from people claiming to work for companies such as BT and HMRC.

Despite attempts, police said that none of those targeted have lost any money.

"Sexual nature"

Ch Supt Simon Walls explained the different techniques that scammers had used to try to trick people into making payments.

"Some callers said they received emails and calls demanding they pay a certain sum of money using Bitcoin or else they'd post videos online of them watching footage of a sexual nature.

"In another instance, a man received a call from someone claiming to represent BT who said their internet had been hacked and requested access to their account.

"Thankfully in this case, the scam was spotted and no money was lost".

"Suspicious"

The PSNI is urging people to be cautious with texts, emails, phone calls or letters asking for payment or personal details.

Mr Walls said: "Our advice is always be wary of any individual who cold calls you. Don't allow any cold caller remote access to your computer.

"Be especially suspicious of anyone who asks for personal details, banking or credit information.

He added: "Guarding your personal banking details is essential. Never disclose them to any unauthorised person or allow anyone access to them via your computer".

Anyone who is targeted by a potential scammer is urged to contact the police or Action Fraud.