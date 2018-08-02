Image caption Ruth McQuilian Wilson at the Summerland memorial

A County Down survivor of the Summerland fire on the Isle of Man has returned for the tragedy's 45th anniversary.

Ruth McQuillan Wilson was just five years old when she survived the fire with her sister and parents.

About 3,000 holidaymakers were inside the complex when fire swept through the building on 2 August 1973.

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, Ms McQuilian Wilson said it was an emotional journey.

"When we came into Douglas Harbour [in the Isle of Man], there were young scouts everywhere. It was a trigger," she said.

"It never really goes to bed. When I sleep I get nightmares and sleepwalking episodes, especially in a new place."

Image copyright Manx National Heritage Image caption The original 3.5-acre Summerland resort, billed as the biggest and most innovative indoor entertainment centre in the world, was described by the British Tourist Authority as "an outstanding tourist enterprise"

The Dromore woman said the journey has helped her come to terms with the event and the way in which it has impacted on her life.

At the time, the indoor Summerland leisure complex in Douglas was the first of its kind in the world and its facilities put the Isle of Man on the map as one of the most important tourist destinations on the British Isles.

However, on 2 August, 1973, two years after its completion, the hi-tech promenade venue became the scene of devastation.

Image caption Ruth, her sister Lynda and her father Sam on holiday in Portrush before the disaster

The blaze, sparked by three boys playing with matches in a disused building, gutted the complex within minutes.

Ms McQuilian Wilson's father was alerted to the fire when he saw smoke coming from a ventilation shaft.

"An announcement came from the stage that it was chip pan fire and to keep calm. But instinct kicked in and we ran down to the bottom level of the stairs," she said.

"When we got to the bottom there was an eruption. The fire was coming towards us.

Image copyright Manx National Heritage Image caption The centre boasted an indoor heated swimming pool, saunas, Turkish baths, an artificial sunshine zone, a children's theatre, an underground disco, cascading waterfalls along with restaurants and bars

"Dad escaped with Lynda [her sister] in his arms and Mum and I had to go back up the stairs past the flames.

"Even at five years-old, I thought my life was over."

'I didn't look the same'

Ms McQuilian Wilson was eventually saved by a fire fighter who heard her mother, Muriel, crying out from the building for help, however she suffered third-degree burns to her hands.

Outside the building, her father, Sam, had been told his wife and daughter were most likely dead.

To mark the anniversary, she wanted to meet the fire fighters who risked their lives to say thank you.

Image caption 'The children rejected me because I didn't look the same as I used to'

"Those men came and risked their lives when they possibly wouldn't have come out again," she said.

John Boyde, a fireman who was called to the scene at Summerland when he was 28 years-old, told Good Morning Ulster he had never seen anything like it and that Ms McQuilian Wilson and her mother were lucky to escape.

When Ms McQuilian Wilson returned to school, she realised her burns would change her life forever.

"I wanted to get back to school and to normality, but the children rejected me because I didn't look the same as I used to. The scars were quite raw," she said.

Image copyright Noel Howarth Image caption On the evening of Thursday 2 August 1973, about 3,000 people were at the resort when a fire, described as the worst in Britain since the Blitz, ripped through the building, killing 50 people

Ms McQuilian Wilson has written a book about the disaster, called Made in Summerland, and is planning a second.

A public inquiry into the fire, published in 1974, found there were "no villains", just human beings who made mistakes.

The disaster led to a major change in fire regulations on the Isle of Man and in the UK.

In 2013, a three-column memorial to those who died was erected in the Kaye Memorial Gardens, at the bottom of Summer Hill, by Douglas Borough Council,