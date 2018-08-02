Image caption The DUP took out a wraparound ad in the Metro asking voters to "take back control"

The Electoral Commission says it will not be investigating allegations made in a BBC Spotlight programme about the DUP's referendum campaign.

The programme raised questions about whether or not the DUP had declared any joint spending with other vote leave campaign groups.

However, the Commission found it did not have the grounds to open an investigation.

The Spotlight programme Brexit, Dark Money and DUP was broadcast last month.

Joint spending

It focussed on the DUP links with other Brexit vote leave groups and the businesses people who helped fund them.

It made allegations about whether the DUP incurred joint spending with other campaigners, without declaring this.

Under Electoral Commission rules, groups are not allowed to work together in order to get around the funding limits set for each group.

At the time, the DUP said it had complied with electoral law at all times.

On Thursday, the Electoral Commission concluded, after examining the details contained in the programme, that it did not have grounds to open an investigation into the allegations.

In a statement, the DUP said: "The BBC employed a man who actively opposed the UK leaving the EU to make this programme.

"It was heavy with innuendo but light on facts. The BBC has serious questions to answer about its bias against those who voted to Leave the EU."

A BBC Spokesperson said: "We note the Electoral Commission's decision. Our investigation raised important issues of public interest and we stand by the programme."