Image caption Gérard Hoarau was leader of an opposition party and had been living in exile in the city when he was killed

A 77-year-old man has been arrested in County Antrim over the murder of a Seychelles politician in London in 1985.

He was shot a number of times with a sub-machine gun on the doorstep of his home in Edgware.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, assisted by the PSNI, arrested the man on Thursday.

He was taken to a south London police station for questioning on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The man's Antrim home was searched.

A number of people were previously arrested in connection with the investigation, but no-one was charged with murder.

Three people were convicted in 1986 for perverting the course of justice.

"A review of the investigation was initiated in 2016 from which fresh lines of enquiry were established, leading to today's arrest," the Metropolitan Police said.

"The man arrested today has not been previously arrested as part of this investigation."