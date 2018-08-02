Man injured after 70ft fall from cliff near Ballintoy
- 2 August 2018
A man is in hospital after falling 70ft (21.3m) from a cliff near Ballintoy Harbour in County Antrim.
Emergency services were called at about 18:30 BST on Thursday after reports that someone had fallen from Elephant Rock.
Coastguard rescuers and a lifeboat crew found the man conscious and breathing.
He was taken from the scene by the lifeboat, before a helicopter took him to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.
A man who fell 70ft from Elephant Rock, Ballintoy this evening has been stabilised by Ballycastle and Coleraine Coastguard Teams before being taken to shore by Portrush Lifeboat then on to hospital by air ambulance. HM Coastguard received a request for assistance at 6.30 this eve— Maritime&Coastguard (@MCA_media) August 2, 2018
