Image copyright McAuley Multimedia Image caption Emergency services were called to Ballintoy Harbour on Thursday evening

A man is in hospital after falling 70ft (21.3m) from a cliff near Ballintoy Harbour in County Antrim.

Emergency services were called at about 18:30 BST on Thursday after reports that someone had fallen from Elephant Rock.

Coastguard rescuers and a lifeboat crew found the man conscious and breathing.

He was taken from the scene by the lifeboat, before a helicopter took him to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.