Image copyright Trevor Ferris Image caption Paddy O'Flaherty was a talented violinist

A lost Johnny Cash interview is among a 'treasure trove' of archive uncovered by the children of the late BBC broadcaster Paddy O'Flaherty.

Mr O'Flaherty had a career that spanned 40 years. He died in 2016 after an illness.

Image caption Paddy broadcasts from the skies above Northern Ireland

His children Roddy and Oonagh unearthed reels of material in Mr O'Flaherty's study at home.

He left behind a treasure trove of archive, some of which has not been heard since it was first broadcast.

Image caption Paddy (right) got to the 'nitty-gritty' of religion and politics with Johnny Cash (left)

It has been put together for a documentary looking back at Mr O'Flaherty's career.

Mr O'Flaherty presented and reported on a variety of BBC Radio Ulster programmes including Good Morning Ulster and Evening Extra, as well as reading television and radio news bulletins for the corporation.

A life-long supporter of country music, he built up a huge following for his radio programmes, with the long-running Country Club in which many stars appeared, including Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Loretta Lynn.

Mr O'Flaherty's son Roddy came across a tape with the name "Johnny Cash" on it and thought it would be a case of "who, where, why, what".

Much to his surprise and delight Mr O'Flaherty quizzed the country music legend on religion and politics.

Roddy says his father "just gets right under the skin of \ hard subject matter and that was him through and through.

"He didn't want to do the usual. He wanted to do something that stood out a little differently," he added.

Image copyright Diarmaid Fleming. Image caption Paddy didn't just angle for good story lines

The forgotten tapes reveal more than just snippets of the country music greats.

They include first hand accounts of Mr O'Flaherty as he reported on the Troubles.

One particular night Mr O'Flaherty was working in the BBC newsroom. A coded call came in that there was to be a bomb at Harry's piano bar on Bedford Street.

Mr O'Flaherty was the only one in the newsroom.

Like many journalists who worked during the Troubles, he lifted the small tape recorder and went to Harry's.

Image caption Paddy reported for BBC News throughout the Troubles

He arrived before the blast went off and the archived recording is a difficult listen for his children Roddy and Oonagh.

Reflecting on his childhood Roddy says his father wasn't always around, but that listening to the tapes takes him to where his dad was when he wasn't at home.

"He was off doing something else that was important, and I'm grateful for having this material to be able to go back over and listen to it".

Paddy O'Flaherty - Reel Life will be broadcast on BBC Radio Ulster on Sunday at 12:30 BST.