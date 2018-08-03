A former DUP leader has accused unionists who caution against talking about a border poll of engaging in "claptrap" and "crass folly".

Writing in the Belfast Telegraph, Peter Robinson was responding to those who criticised his comments at the MacGill Summer School in County Donegal.

He had said unionism should develop a contingency plan to deal with the possibility of a united Ireland.

The East Antrim DUP MP Sammy Wilson said Mr Robinson was "plain wrong".

He had previously described Mr Robinson's intervention as "dangerous and demoralising".

Speaking on Friday's BBC Radio Ulster Talkback programme he criticised his former leader for a second time.

He said he felt it was his "duty" to point out to people that he believed Mr Robinson was wrong on this matter.

Image copyright PA Image caption Peter Robinson has been criticised over remarks he made at the MacGill Summer School

He said he also had to "give people some encouragement that there are ways of defending the union, other than preparing for defeat in a referendum which may or may not happen".

"This is the bit that worried me - is that some people hearing someone of the standing of Peter Robinson speak the way he does, they think maybe things are worse than what we believe them to be," he said.

Mr Wilson accused Mr Robinson of playing into the hands of Sinn Féin, although conceded that his former leader was still a "strong unionist".

Mr Robinson has also garnered criticism from outside his party.

Image copyright HOC

Former UUP leader Lord Empey, now party chairman, said that as a former leader Mr Robinson should make his points privately.

Lord Empey also speculated that the former DUP leader could be on a "come-back operation".

Talkback contacted Mr Robinson about that speculation and he responded: "You must be joking. Not the remotest notion of doing so."

'Cardinal sin'

Lord Empey told Talkback being a former leader could be a "difficult role".

"You have to have regard to the fact that someone else is is the driving seat, not you and you have to adjust to that and recent events in the last few months with Peter Robinson's interventions clearly indicate his hasn't managed to achieve that.

"The one cardinal sin in my view is for former leaders to be critical publicly of their successors.

"We saw in Queen's University earlier this summer when Peter made his border poll speech, Arlene was sitting in front of him and he referred to the train crash of the talks that she led in February and it was fairly obvious who he was getting at."