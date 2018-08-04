Fermanagh: Five charged over Trory cash machine burglary
- 4 August 2018
A woman and four men have been charged with burglary and possession of criminal property after money was stole from an ATM at a shop in County Fermanagh.
Several thousand pounds was taken from the property in Trory.
The burglary is believed to have occurred between 01:30 and 05:30 BST on Thursday.
Those charged are due to appear in Omagh Magistrates Court on Saturday. A fifth man remains in custody.