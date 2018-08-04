Image caption The event is described as both a celebration of LGTB culture and a protest calling for equality

Belfast's annual Pride Parade is taking place in the centre of the city.

It is billed as both a celebration of the city's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGTB) community and as a protest calling for equality.

The parade set off from Custom House Square at 13:00 BST to march in a loop through the city centre.

Organisers said there is a new route this year as the "huge numbers taking part" in the annual event meant they "completely outgrew the old route".

Image caption Rainbow flags were out in force at the parade

For the second year in a row, the participants include uniformed officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

At the scene - BBC News NI reporter Ita Dungan:

Twenty-five year's on from Northern Ireland's first Pride event in 1991, things are very different indeed.

Public bodies from the PSNI to the Ambulance Service, trade unions, supermarkets and activist groups have all donned their rainbow colours and given their support to the LGTB community .

According to organisers the number of corporate entries is much higher than in previous years.

The head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, David Sterling, is also attending the event.

He is often described as the man running Northern Ireland in the absence of devolved government.

The power-sharing coalition led by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin collapsed in January 2017.

Mr Sterling chose the Pride parade as the backdrop to send his first ever official tweet in his current role.

He said the Northern Ireland Civil Service "respects and values diversity and is committed to delivering an inclusive workplace" for its 23,000 staff.