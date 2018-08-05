Northern Ireland

Man shot in both legs in west Belfast

  • 5 August 2018
Westrock Gardens, Belfast Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption The man was shot in Westrock Gardens on Saturday night

A man has been injured in a gun attack in west Belfast.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was shot in both legs, according to police.

It happened in Westrock Gardens at about 22:30 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

