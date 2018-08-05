Man shot in both legs in west Belfast
- 5 August 2018
A man has been injured in a gun attack in west Belfast.
The victim, who is in his 30s, was shot in both legs, according to police.
It happened in Westrock Gardens at about 22:30 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.