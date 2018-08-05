Image caption The man was found on Saturday evening

A man has been found with what police have described as a "significant head injury" on a road in County Armagh.

He was discovered on the Loughgall Road at about 23:30 BST on Saturday.

Police posted on Facebook that they do not know how the man came to be on the road, but that it was "possible he was hit by a car which then drove off".

They added that it is unclear how long the man was lying on the road before he was found.

At one stage, police say the man was unconscious.