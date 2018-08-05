Image copyright PSNI Image caption Gary Hamilton died in the crash on 8 July

The police have issued a fresh appeal over the death of a 27-year-old in a road crash earlier in July.

Gary Hamilton died when his motorcycle was involved in a collision on the Castlewellan Road in Banbridge, County Down on Sunday, 8 July.

The crash happened at about 09:45 BST.

The police appealed for anyone who has information and has not yet spoken to the PSNI to get in touch as soon as possible.

The PSNI said they are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam or helmet footage from the Castlewellan Road between 09:30 and 10:00 that morning.

They also want to speak to anyone who was on the stretch of road "between the school at Ballydown, near the Lisnaree Road and the T-junction where the Aughnacloy Road meets the Castlevennon and Katesbridge Roads".

The police added they would also like to speak to the drivers of a red Ford Focus, a black Ford Kuga, a red Vauxhall Safira and a silver Mercedes that were in the area at the time.