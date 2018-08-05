Fire at former Dungannon school building

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Fire at disused Dungannon school building

Firefighters are battling a fire at the former site of a school in Dungannon, County Tyrone.

It is not yet known how the blaze started at the old St Patrick's Academy building.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it is believed it began in portacabins near the building on the Killymeal Road.

A total of 43 firefighters are at the site, according to the fire service.

NIFRS Area Commander Dermot Rooney also said there were five appliances, an aerial appliance and two water tankers at the scene.

"We would ask the public to stay away from the incident and to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution," he said.

At the scene

Darran Marshall, BBC News NI

The fire appears to be coming from the back of the school's former main building, an area that was the school's canteens and chapel.

St Patrick's are due to officially move into their new school building in September, but this building would only have been disused by a matter of weeks.

Some locals have said they had received letters to say the building was about to be demolished via a controlled explosion shortly.

There are also a significant number of mobile classrooms at the building.